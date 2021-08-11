Gubba Chandrasekhar appointed chairperson of Andhra environment management body 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Monday, August 9, 2021, issued an order appointing Gubba Chandrasekhar as the chairperson of Andhra Pradesh Environment Management Corporation Limited for a period of two years.

A GO was issued by secretary to the government Vijay Kumar G explaining that the government exercised the powers conferred under Article-2 (58) of Association of Andhra Pradesh Environment Management Corporation Limited, while appointing Chandrasekhar and instructed the MD to take necessary action in the matter. Chandrasekhar earlier worked as member for APPSC and an active Arya Vysya community leader from Guntur district.

