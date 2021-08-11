STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New Vijayawada Railway officer assumes office

The new Divisional Railway Manager, Shivendra Mohan, also pursued a course on ‘The Climate-Energy Challenge’ of HarvardX, an online initiative of Harvard University through edX.

Image for representation. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Shivendra Mohan assumed charge as the Divisional Railway Manager, Vijayawada Division on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. He belongs to the 1989 batch of Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (IRSME). Prior to the new assignment, he was serving as Executive Director Mechanical Engineering, EnHM & Projects, Railway Board. 

Shivendra Mohan holds degrees in Mechanical Engineering from The Engineering Council, London, UK; Metallurgical Engineering and Mechanical Engineering from the Institution of Engineers (India). He completed his MBA from IGNOU and is a trained auditor of ISO Quality Assurance, Environment Management and OHSAS Systems. 

The new DRM also pursued a course on ‘The Climate-Energy Challenge’ of HarvardX, an online initiative of Harvard University through edX. Besides this, Shivendra Mohan also currently holds the rank of Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army. 

