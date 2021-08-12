STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shift government offices from Swaraj Maidan soon: Krishna district collector J Nivas

Addressing the officials, Nivas said that the existing irrigation offices at the Swaraj Maidan are being shifted to the new buildings.

Published: 12th August 2021 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2021 07:13 AM

Krishna district Collector J Nivas (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna Collector J Nivas has directed officials concerned to speed up relocation of government offices from Swaraj Maidan and commence the works of Ambedkar Smriti Vanam at the earliest. He participated in a review meeting held with the officials concerned at his camp office here on Wednesday.

Addressing the officials, Nivas said that the existing irrigation offices at the Swaraj Maidan are being shifted to the new buildings. The Chief Engineer, superintending engineer and executive engineer of the Irrigation department are moving into the newly constructed building.

He said the entire office would be relocated by this month-end. The offices of the Department of Information and Civil Affairs have already been relocated to the office complex at the State Guest House. Suitable land has been allocated for the Inland Waterways Authority Limited in Muktala to construct their own office building, the Collector said.

The Inland Waterways Authority Limited in Ibrahimpatnam has been allotted 3.5 acre of land for setting up a ferry terminal and the relevant proposals have been sent to the State government. The Collector said that the new terminal would be set up as soon as permission is received from the government. The ferry will be able to transport about 1,500 tonne by river.

He said a transport route between Krishna and Guntur districts would be set up soon after reaching Vijayawada and Mangalagiri, saving time as well as cost. Once the ferry service is in place, it will be useful for the transport of goods on both sides of the river, the Collector added. Vijayawada Municipal Corporation commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh, superintendent engineer (irrigation) A Murali Krishna Reddy and other officials were also present.

