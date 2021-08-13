Intermittent rains lash Vijayawada, throw life out of gear

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Intermittent rains lashed different parts of Krishna district, especially Vijayawada. A brief spell of heavy rains on Thursday afternoon flooded the city streets, and at certain locations the streets resembled canals with overflowing drains.

However, after a few hours it was back to normal. The city received a total rainfall of 3.4 cm. Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rains lashed parts of Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, East Godavari, Krishna and Guntur districts on Thursday.

Visakhapatnam’s Paravada region received the highest rainfall of 10.5 cm, followed by 9.1cm in Gumma Lakshmipuram. According to Indian Meteorological Department, the State may experience light to moderate rains over the next two days with chances of fairly widespread rains in some parts.

Thunderstorm and lightning may occur at one or two places in coastal districts and Rayalaseema region. In the past four days, the rains were erratic. On one day they were large excess and on the other large deficient. In the 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Thursday, the highest rainfall of 4 cm was reported from Karamchedu in Prakasam district and Veeraghattam in Srikakulam district.