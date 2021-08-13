STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Not a right time to implement next stage of emission norms: Maruti Suzuki

The auto major also noted that people were finding it difficult to buy new cars as the prices have gone up significantly over the last few years.

Published: 13th August 2021 03:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2021 03:11 PM   |  A+A-

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) has said the implementation of the next stage of emission norms in the country from next year will force automakers to increase vehicle prices, leading to further drop in sales for the industry which has been reeling under a severe slowdown.

The auto major also noted that people were finding it difficult to buy new cars as the prices have gone up significantly over the last few years.

"I don't think it is the right time (to implement) the new stage of CAFE (Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency) norms," MSI Chairman R C Bhargava told PTI.

He was replying to a query on a possible impact on the auto industry from the implementation of the next phase of CAFE norms.

"Over the years, the price of the cars have been going up. Now the price has gone up so much that people are not able to afford cars, so the growth of the industry has come down to zero.

To further increase the cost, especially when the income of people has not grown during the COVID period, the industry will further go down," Bhargava stated.

Auto industry body SIAM has also sought postponement of CAFE Phase II regulations, which are set to come into force from next year, to April 1, 2024 but are yet to hear from the government regarding the demand.

Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) norms are embedded in BS-VI emission regulations and are part of the government's efforts to reduce vehicular carbon footprint.

In order to meet the CAFE targets, OEMs would have to find efficient powertrain options which would entail further investments.

In Phase 1 (2017-2022), CAFE norms require average corporate CO2 emissions to be less than 130 gm/km.

In Phase II (2022 onwards), emissions need to be further reduced to less than 113 gm/km. Bhargava said that for an industry to grow, sales play an important role. The more the customers buy, the more the industry grows, he stated.

"Customers have been unable to buy (cars) at the same rate now because the customer affordability has gone down. Two wheeler sales are growing because people can only afford a two wheeler," Bhargava noted.

He said that the domestic auto industry has been reeling under a slowdown even before the COVID-pandemic hit.

"SIAM has done a study that up till 2010, the growth of the Indian car industry was at 12.9 per cent annually, from 2010-2015 it dropped to 5.7 per cent and 2015-20, and that is before COVID, it dropped to 1.3 per cent.

During the COVID period it has become negative," Bhargava said. This drop in sales conveys the condition of the industry, he added. The auto industry has made a representation to the government through SIAM, Bhargava said. "We don't know the decision yet," he added.

CAFE standards are applicable for vehicles running on petrol, diesel, CNG and LPG.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maruti Suzuki
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp