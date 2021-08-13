Passenger amenities inspected at Vijayawada, Rajamahendravaram railway stations

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway (SCR) chief commercial manager (passenger services) R Sudharsan carried out a detailed inspection of passenger amenities at Vijayawada and Rajamahendravaram railway stations on Thursday.

At Vijayawada, Sudharsan commenced his inspection from the newly opened booking office and reservation office at the cellar of the railway station. He inspected the waiting halls, passenger amenities, catering stalls and food track on platform number 1. At Jan Aahar Stall, he examined the quality and standards of the food served for the passengers.

He also checked the quality of Janata Khana available in all the catering stalls, and the catering vendor’s ID card particulars for authenticity. He further proceeded to the Central FOB and advised the staff to address the leakage issues at the earliest.

As part of his inspection, the chief commercial manager inspected the cell kitchen on platform number 6 and also examined the functioning of pet bottle crushing machines available on the railway platforms. Earlier, Sudharsan conducted an extensive inspection of Rajamahendravaram Railway Station.

He inspected the parking stand at the main entrance, reservation office, booking office, platform numbers 1, 2 and 3, all catering stalls and water vending machines at the station. He also told the officials to provide quality food in the catering stalls.