STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Passenger amenities inspected at Vijayawada, Rajamahendravaram railway stations

South Central Railway chief commercial manager R Sudharsan during his inspection told the officials to provide quality food in the catering stalls.

Published: 13th August 2021 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2021 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

Vijayawada railway station

Vijayawada railway station. (File photo| IRCTC-CO.in)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway (SCR) chief commercial manager (passenger services) R Sudharsan carried out a detailed inspection of passenger amenities at Vijayawada and Rajamahendravaram railway stations on Thursday.

At Vijayawada, Sudharsan commenced his inspection from the newly opened booking office and reservation office at the cellar of the railway station. He inspected the waiting halls, passenger amenities, catering stalls and food track on platform number 1. At Jan Aahar Stall, he examined the quality and standards of the food served for the passengers.

He also checked the quality of Janata Khana available in all the catering stalls, and the catering vendor’s ID card particulars for authenticity. He further proceeded to the Central FOB and advised the staff to address the leakage issues at the earliest.

As part of his inspection, the chief commercial manager inspected the cell kitchen on platform number 6 and also examined the functioning of pet bottle crushing machines available on the railway platforms. Earlier, Sudharsan conducted an extensive inspection of Rajamahendravaram Railway Station.

He inspected the parking stand at the main entrance, reservation office, booking office, platform numbers 1, 2 and 3, all catering stalls and water vending machines at the station. He also told the officials to provide quality food in the catering stalls.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayawada Vijayawada railway station Rajamahendravaram railway station Indian Railways South Central Railway Passenger amenities
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp