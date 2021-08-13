STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Woman drowns 12-day-old infant in Eluru hospital tank

On August 8, the infant was admitted to a hospital following a throat infection. When the baby went missing and was later found in the hospital water tank, the mother admitted to drowning the baby.

Published: 13th August 2021 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2021 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

baby

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A mentally sick woman allegedly drowned her infant child in a water tank of a private hospital in Eluru of West Godavari district. According to police, Seetha Mahalakshmi gave birth in a private hospital 12-days ago.

On August 8, the infant was admitted to the hospital following a throat infection. On Wednesday, doctors said they would discharge the baby when the husband Harikrishna had gone to pick up his father at a bus station.

When he returned, Seetha complained that baby was missing. Later, the hospital premises were searched and the body of an infant was found in the water tank. Suspecting the hand of the mother, police questioned her and she admitted to having drowned the baby in the tank. A case has been registered and an investigation is on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Crime Eluru
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp