Woman drowns 12-day-old infant in Eluru hospital tank

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A mentally sick woman allegedly drowned her infant child in a water tank of a private hospital in Eluru of West Godavari district. According to police, Seetha Mahalakshmi gave birth in a private hospital 12-days ago.

On August 8, the infant was admitted to the hospital following a throat infection. On Wednesday, doctors said they would discharge the baby when the husband Harikrishna had gone to pick up his father at a bus station.

When he returned, Seetha complained that baby was missing. Later, the hospital premises were searched and the body of an infant was found in the water tank. Suspecting the hand of the mother, police questioned her and she admitted to having drowned the baby in the tank. A case has been registered and an investigation is on.