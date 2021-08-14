Only VVIPs and VIPs to attend Independence Day celebrations at Vijayawada: DGP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Director General of Police (DGP) D Gautam Sawang on Friday, August 13, 2021, reviewed security arrangements ahead of the Independence Day celebration that is to be held on August 15 at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) stadium in Vijayawada. Additional DG-APSP Battalions Shankha Brata Bagchi, Vijayawada police commissioner B Sreenivasulu, APSP Battalion commandant Anitha Vejendla, civic chief Prasanna Venkatesh were also present.

Sawang observed the police parade training and mock drill of the chief minister’s speech. He reviewed the rehearsals and mock drill which will be a part of the Independence Day parade. He also enquired about security measures being taken at the stadium entrances, VIP gallery, parking, officers gallery and other places in and around the stadium. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other officials are invited to the event.

Addressing the media on the occasion, Sawang said only VIPs and VVIPs will be allowed to attend the function amid Covid-19 safety measures such as social distancing. “Arrangements have been made in such a way that parade will continue uninterrupted even if there are any rains. VMC officials are erecting water proof tents and a stage as there is a rainfall prediction by the weather department,” the DGP said. “Every participant will be required to wear masks, face shields and gloves,” he added.