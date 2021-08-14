‘Walk on Mahatma Gandhi’s footsteps’: Vijayawada magistrate 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Describing Mahatma Gandhi as the one who united people from different castes, religions, communities and regions, Vijayawada First Metropolitan Magistrate Devi Narasimha Rao called upon people to strive for realising the dreams of Gandhiji.

Participating in the award ceremony organised by Arpita and AP State Cultural Awareness Society on Friday ahead of 75th Independence Day, he praised the organisers for having the courage to conduct the event amidst fears of Covid-19. He opined that only by encouraging merit in different fields, society can progress ahead in the right path.