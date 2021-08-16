Show stopper tableaus at IGMC Stadium

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations held at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium on Sunday, the ceremonial parade and colourful tableaus of various departments showcasing the welfare and development of the State in various sectors was well received and appreciated.

Six different contingents including that of AP Sainik Welfare Department marched past the saluting dais, followed by 10 different groups of brass brands. Patriotic tunes reverberated the stadium.

Various departments led by the Women and Child Welfare department with ‘Disha Bill and Disha App’ as the theme, presented different tableaus. A total of 15 different floats showcasing numerous schemes by various departments went past the saluting dias.

Second Battalion of APSP, Kurnool was adjudged the best marching contingent followed by 5th battalion of APSC, Vizianagaram, AP Sainik Welfare Department and the consolation prize was given to APSWREI Pipe Band, Tadepalli.

Disha App themed tableau of Women and Child Welfare department bagged the top honours, followed by Mana Badi-Nadu-Nedu and Agriculture department’s float.