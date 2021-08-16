VSFTR celebrates 75th Independence Day

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The 75th Independence Day celebration were held on a grand scale at Vignan’s Foundation for Science, Technology & Research (VFSTR).

As a part of the event, the institute invited psychiatrist Dr D Phani Bhushan as chief guest. Vice-Chancellor Dr MYS Prasad unfurled the National Flag.

Congratulating the Olympic medallists, he noted, “Not only the winners, but also the participants who fought till the last to get medals for the nation should get appreciation and support, so that they can perform well in the future games.” The VC, registrar, rector and chief guest distributed the ranks to all the NCC cadets.