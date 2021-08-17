STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SCR commissions Vijayawada-Uppaluru doubling  

South Central Railway (SCR) has commissioned 17-km of double railway line and electric traction on Vijayawada-Uppaluru line.

Published: 17th August 2021 07:25 AM

Double-track between Vijayawada and Uppaluru all set for operation after its commissioning on Monday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

The commissioning of doubling with electrification between these two stations (Vijayawada-Uppaluru) provides continuous double line rail connectivity, along with electrification, for a combined distance of 141 km between Vijayawada-Gudivada-Bhimavaram-Gudivada-Machilipatnam. 

The commissioning of double lines with electrification is part of the Vijayawada-Gudivada-Bhimavaram-Narsapur, Gudivada-Machilipatnam-Narsapur-Nidadavolu doubling and electrification project, the SCR officials said. The project was sanctioned in 2011-12 for a distance of 221 km at a cost of Rs 3,000 crore, and is executed by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited. Out of the total project length of 221 kms, 141 km have been completed and commissioned. Works in the remaining sections, i.e., between Nidadavolu and Narsapur, a distance of 70 route km,  are progressing at a fast pace and are nearing completion. 

SCR general manager Gajanan Mallya praised the officials of Vijayawada Division & RVNL for completing the project works as per schedule. He advised the RVNL to complete the project in a proactive approach so that the entire project is completed and commissioned at the earliest, thereby fulfilling the needs of the coastal belt of Andhra Pradesh. 

Benefits

  • This project will strengthen rail transport infra by providing seamless movement of freight and passenger traffic on rails 

  • The new double line will increase mobility and serve public aspirations with regard to rail transportation

  • Economy of the hinterland will see leverage with a boost in transport of agriculture and aqua products

  • Electrification will help in saving energy and reducing fuel  expenses 

  • The line serves as viable alternate rail line for Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam corridor

