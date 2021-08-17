SCR commissions Vijayawada-Uppaluru doubling  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway (SCR) has commissioned 17-km of double railway line and electric traction on Vijayawada-Uppaluru line.

The commissioning of doubling with electrification between these two stations (Vijayawada-Uppaluru) provides continuous double line rail connectivity, along with electrification, for a combined distance of 141 km between Vijayawada-Gudivada-Bhimavaram-Gudivada-Machilipatnam.

The commissioning of double lines with electrification is part of the Vijayawada-Gudivada-Bhimavaram-Narsapur, Gudivada-Machilipatnam-Narsapur-Nidadavolu doubling and electrification project, the SCR officials said. The project was sanctioned in 2011-12 for a distance of 221 km at a cost of Rs 3,000 crore, and is executed by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited. Out of the total project length of 221 kms, 141 km have been completed and commissioned. Works in the remaining sections, i.e., between Nidadavolu and Narsapur, a distance of 70 route km, are progressing at a fast pace and are nearing completion.

SCR general manager Gajanan Mallya praised the officials of Vijayawada Division & RVNL for completing the project works as per schedule. He advised the RVNL to complete the project in a proactive approach so that the entire project is completed and commissioned at the earliest, thereby fulfilling the needs of the coastal belt of Andhra Pradesh.

