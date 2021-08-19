STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Construction of kitchen begins at Vijayawada's Durga temple 

Published: 19th August 2021 08:32 AM

Construction works of permanent kitchen commenced at Kanaka Durga temple in the city on Wednesday. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Construction works of permanent temple kitchen (potu) of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanams (SDMSD) in front of Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam commenced on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. 
The potu was shifted to another building near the foothills of Indrakeeladri hill after the demolition Bhavani Deeksha Mandapam as a part of temple development plans two years ago. 

Temple executive engineer DV Bhaskara Rao said they are constructing the new building under the ‘integrated temple development plan’ on about 27,000 square feet (close to 2,500 square metres). The building will facilitate both prasadam preparation, stores and queue lines. 

“The construction of the building will be completed by next Dasara at an estimated cost of Rs 8.5 crore. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had allocated the funds during his visit to the Kanaka Durga temple on Dasara last year. All the queue lines will be shifted to the new building. The work contract has been awarded to M/s SR Edifice Private Limited,” Bhaskar Rao said.

