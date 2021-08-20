Beware of cyber criminals, Vijayawada police cautions people  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Cyber Crime Police cautioned people not to fall prey to cybercriminals and appealed not to share their credentials, including debit/credit card details, one-time passwords (OTPs) and get into trouble.

The Cyber Crime Police stated that day-by-day cheating cases by cybercriminals targeting innocent people are on the rise. It is unfortunate that educated people too fall victim to social media fraud, email hacking and fake websites.

However, many people are approaching the police after getting duped by the fraudsters. They should think twice before responding to fake messages and approach the police in case of any issue. To curb the menace, the police have started a campaign to sensitise the people of all age groups through videos about safe browsing.