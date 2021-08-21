Rush of devotees at Kanaka Durga temple 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Scores of devotees thronged Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri in large numbers on the occasion of Varalakshmi Varatam on Friday.Special rituals were performed by hundreds of women amidst the chanting of Vedic mantras. The presiding deity Kanaka Durga was specially adorned as ‘Varalakshmi’ and the temple itself was decorated with a variety of flowers.

The rush of devotees was heavy as they gathered atop Indrakeeladri from early Friday after having a holy dip in the River Krishna to have a glimpse of the presiding deity and Malleswara Swamy. Pavitrotsavam also began on Friday with the customary Ankurarpanam.Adhering to Covid-19 restrictions, the Kanaka Durga temple authorities made necessary arrangements for the convenience of the devotees to follow social distancing, while participating in special offerings to the Goddess Kanaka Durga.

On the other hand, the management is taking extra care while receiving VVIPs and ensuring that the devotees are not troubled.Minister for Health Alla Kaali Krishna Srinivas alias Nani and his family members, commissioner of State Information Act Repala Srinivasa Rao and his family members among other officials visited the Durga temple and offered prayers.