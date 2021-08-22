STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bizman murder: Vijayawada police name city-based financier as prime accused

More secrets are tumbling out behind the financial disputes in business that led to the murder of 30-year-old young businessman Karanam Rahul. 

VIJAYAWADA: More secrets are tumbling out behind the financial disputes in business that led to the murder of 30-year-old young businessman Karanam Rahul. The Vijayawada police, who lodged an FIR based on the complaint filed by father of the deceased Karanam Raghav Rao, named city-based financier Korada Vijay Kumar as the prime accused and suspected the roles of industrialist Koganti Satyam and three other women in Rahul’s murder.  It may be noted Rahul was found dead in his SUV parked before a restaurant in Moghalrajpuram on Thursday.  

The probe revealed that it was not a spur-of-the-moment murder, but “was planned meticulously over the past three months after Rahul refused to sell off his company to Koganti Satyam and Korada Vijay Kumar. The murderers took care not to leave clues on the crime scene”, a senior police officer said.  “Since the prime accused and his family members are absconding, we took his close aides into custody to trace him. They are presently being questioned,” police sources said on Saturday. 

The deceased is the managing director of ZIXIN Cylinders Private Limited located at Cheruvu Madhavaram of Krishna district.  “In his complaint, Raghava Rao alleged that Korada demanded Rahul to purchase his 30 per cent share in the company and took Koganti Satyam’s help for the settlement. The duo pressurised Rahul to sell off the company cheaply, to which he refused.

Developing a grudge against him, they hired contract killers to kill him,” the father alleged. According to police sources, four special teams were formed  and they are searching for the accused in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The police are tracing the movements of one Syam, accused in businessman Ramprasad’s murder case. “Syam is close to Koganti Satyam. We are probing all possible ways as there are possibilities of Syam’s involvement in hiring contract killers,” the sources added. 

