Courses in US: Virtual education fair on Aug 27, Sept 3

VIJAYAWADA: Stage is set for the Virtual Education Fair 2021, to be organised on August 27 and September 3, for the students seeking bachelor’s, master’s or PhD programmes in the United States. More than 100 US universities will participate in the Virtual Education Fair of the US universities.These virtual university fairs are free for all and will provide an online platform for students and their parents to interact with 100+ accredited US universities and colleges. There is no registration or participation fee.

For students seeking Master’s or PhD programs in the US, graduate Virtual Fair 2021 will be held on August 27 from 5:30 pm to 10:30 pm. (Registration link: https://bit.ly/EdUSAFair21EmbWeb). For high school students seeking bachelor’s programmes in the US, Undergraduate Virtual Fair 2021 will be held on September 3 from 4:30 pm to 10:30 pm (Registration link: https://bit.ly/UGEd USA Fair 21 Emb Web).

The participating US higher education institutions represent a wide geographic area in the US and offer a range of academic programmes at the undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral levels. The fair attendees can learn about various programmes and admission criteria at this virtual fair from the comfort of their homes.

The discussions with US universities and Education USA advisers will help students make informed choices about studying in the US, funding and scholarships, practical training options, and COVID-19 precautionary measures at US universities and colleges. Students will also get information about student visas through the US Bureau of Consular Affairs, the official source on visas.