Heavy rains throw life out of gear in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Heavy rains lashed the city in the early hours on Saturday, disrupting normal life and inundating low-lying areas. The heavy downpour continued for over four hours in the city, particularly in One Town, Ajith Singh Nagar, Governor Peta, Satyanarayanapuram, Krishna Lanka, Moghalrajpuram, Yanamalakuduru and other low lying areas and resulted in water logging of several major roads.

Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS

Light rains started at around 6.30 am which gained momentum by 8 am and between 9 am and 10 am, it turned into a heavy downpour causing waterlogging which further affected vehicular and pedestrian movements.

Majority of the roads saw inundation of up to one feet height giving a hard time to commuters as they were stuck in traffic jams. The stagnation of water in areas like PNBS junction, Low bridge junction at Kaleswara Rao market, railway station road, Benz circle junction and Auto Nagar only added to the trouble.

After two vehicles got stuck in the rain water near PNBS junction, the traffic police had to shut the Kanaka Durga flyover which resulted in congestion at Bhavanipuram, Kummaripalem, Durga temple, Radham Centre and Kaleswara Rao market. Areas like Islampet, Vinchipeta, Kothapet, KL Rao Nagar, Rotary Nagar, Urmila Nagar,Vidyadharapuram and Bhavanipuram were badly affected due to the heavy rains.

“In addition to the rains, the incomplete storm water drain works which are ongoing at snails pace has forced us to face the problems during the rainy season. Officials concerned should take action immediately as it can make matters worse in the coming days,” rued Sai Krishna, a resident of Kanaka Durga Nagar.