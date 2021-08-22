Vijayawada: Mystery shrouds woman’s death in boyfriend’s room

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 30-year-old chartered accountant was found dead under suspicious circumstances in her boyfriend’s room at Machavaram in the city on Saturday evening. According to police, the deceased was identified as Cherukuri Sindhu. The incident came to light when her boyfriend Prasen informed the police that Sindhu committed suicide by hanging.

However, Sindhu’s family members alleged that Prasen killed her due to ‘differences’ and portrayed it as suicide to escape arrest. The police said Sindhu and Prasen were living together in a rented house in Machavaram for the last six months. As both their families did not accept their relationship, Sindhu had gone with Prasen. The police visited the house. The clues team was pressed into service. “Based on a complaint lodged by Sindhu’s parents, a case of suspicious death has been registered and investigation is on,” the police said.

CONSTABLE SUSPENDED FOR BID TO ASSAULT MINOR GIRL

Guntur: Ramesh, a constable attached to Kothapet police station, has been suspended for allegedly trying to assault a girl. According to sources, he lured a girl into his house when his wife was out of town on Thursday. When he tried to sexually assault the girl, her relatives, who were nearby, beat him up. Having learnt about the incident, SP Arif Hafeez has suspended Ramesh.