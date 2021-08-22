Research Day held at SRM University

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The third edition of Research Day was held at SRM University-AP on Saturday to provide an opportunity for faculty members, research scholars and students to exchange and exhibit their ideas on research.

Anurag University, Hyderabad, chancellor Prof UB Desai, who was the chief guest of the event, praised SRM University-AP for dedicating a day for research to motivate the students towards research pursuits. In his keynote address, “India’s Ascent to 5G”, he discussed some pertinent queries and showed the way forward. SRM University-AP V-C Prof D Narayana Rao said the varsities and educational institutes need to trigger the thought process among the students beyond the classroom.