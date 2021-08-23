Businessman murder: Prime suspect surrenders

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In an unexpected development in the murder of 30-year-old businessman Karanam Rahul in Vijayawada, prime accused and victim’s business partner Korada Vijay Kumar, who was at large since the incident, surrendered before Machavaram police on Sunday afternoon. Rahul was found dead in his car parked near a restaurant on Thursday morning.

According to sources in the police department, Vijay Kumar surrendered before the investigating officials out of his own volition as his attempts to get anticipatory bail reportedly failed since his role in the murder came to light.

“Korada Vijay Kumar’s role in the murder was suspected right from the beginning as Rahul was his business partner with whom he had differences over business transactions. He tried to apply for anticipatory bail, but did not get it. After his wife Padmaja, car driver and two others were taken into custody, he might have decided to surrender before the police,” a senior police officer said.

The Machavaram police said Vijay Kumar was moved to another location for questioning. “The preliminary probe revealed that Korada had planned to kill Rahul over business disputes. His wife Padmaja, and her friends Gayathri and Satyam were aware his plans. We are yet to ascertain if the accused directly committed the crime or hired people for the job,” the police added.