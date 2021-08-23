Insurance staff up in arms against GIBNA amendments

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: All India Insurance Employees’ Association (AIIEA) has opposed the passage of a Bill in the Lok Sabha recently to amend General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Act (GIBNA) for enabling the government to undertake the proposed privatisation of a State-run general insurer by diluting its stake below 51 per cent.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, association general secretary Srikanth Mishra said that the AIIEA has been mobilising public opinion against the disastrous policy of privatising the public sector industry and public sector institutions at large.

“We are opposing the Initial Public Offer (IPO) of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), increase in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the insurance sector and the recent move to privatise the public sector general insurance companies. It is unfortunate that the government is going full steam ahead on these moves in spite of opposition from a large section of people,” he said.

The government invested Rs 5 crore in LIC in 1956. This increased to Rs 100 crore in 2011 to meet the regulatory requirements. On this small capital, the LIC has garnered assets worth Rs 38 lakh crore as on March 31, he said.

The LIC has been paying dividends to the government on its paltry investment. The cumulative dividend paid since 1956 is over Rs 28,000 crore and for the year 2019-20, the LIC paid a dividend of Rs 2,698 crore. Now, the LIC holds a market share of around 70 per cent. The IPO of the LIC will impact the economy and its people, Srikanth pointed out.