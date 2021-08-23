STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Urban citizen forum opposes revised property tax

Member of the Andhra Pradesh Bar Council S Rajendra Prasad said that revised property tax is going to be another form of wealth tax.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Urban Citizens Forum (UCF) on Sunday has objected to the revised property tax. Retired chief secretary EAS Sarma was appointed as UCF honorary president and  MLC KS Laxman Rao as the president.Taxpayers’ Association, Visakhapatnam Apartments Welfare Association, Greater Visakha Colony Welfare Associations Front and Andhra Pradesh Urban Citizens Forum are the major associations in the forum. 

Sarma said that imposition of property tax based on the value of property is unconstitutional. It is highly inappropriate for the State government to burden the middle class, besides providing tax exemptions for the corporates, EAS said.Calling on the civil society to unite against the government’s arbitrary policies, he said that the government was acting unilaterally without taking the opinion of the denizens in the formulation of policies. 

Member of the Andhra Pradesh Bar Council S Rajendra Prasad said that revised property tax is going to be another form of wealth tax. It is more dangerous than call money. Prasad said that it is atrocious not to take into account the people’s objections.Speakers from various communities in the State also spoke. The meeting decided to hold a public hearing as well as a legal battle. 

