Mystery shrouds death of techie at Arundalpet residence  

Kin of the deceased K Usha Rani (26) filed a complaint with Suryaraopet police alleging that her husband and in-laws must have killed her unable to digest that she is earning more than her husband.

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A woman techie was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her residence in Arundalpet in the city on Sunday evening. 

The incident came to light on Monday morning after the family members of the deceased K Usha Rani (26) filed a complaint with Suryaraopet police alleging that her husband and in-laws must have killed her unable to digest that she is earning more than her husband. 

According to Suryaraopet police, the deceased had worked for Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Hyderabad and fell in love with Arundalpet resident M Phani, who is a medical representative by profession. Both got married two years ago against the wishes of their parents. On Sunday evening, the deceased visited her mother’s house in Prasadampadu in order to celebrate Raksha Bandhan and tied Rakhi to her brother Suryanarayana. 

Two hours after she returned back to her residence in Arundalpet, her husband Phani contacted the deceased’s parents at around 7 pm and informed them that Usha had suddenly collapsed and was declared dead by the doctors when they rushed her to a nearby private hospital.  

Based on the complaint filed by the deceased’s family members, a case has been booked under Section 174 of CrPC (suspicious death) and investigation is on. “The deceased’s body was sent to Vijayawada GGH for post-mortem and action would be taken based on the report,” Circle Inspector Surya Narayana said.

Comments

