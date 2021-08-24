Pavithrotsavam festival at Durga temple concludes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The three-day annual festival of Pavithrotsavam concluded on a grand note in Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri with the Maha Poornahuti on Monday. Temple priest Vishnubhatla Siva Prasada Sharma and temple officials performed the rituals and said that the annual event concluded officially with Maha Poornahuti, Kalasodwasana, Maarjana and Maha Asirvachanam.

Pavithrotsavam festival started on Friday night and the temple priests decorated the sanctum sanctorum with a variety of flowers and adorned the presiding and festive idols in silk robes. On Saturday, the Vedic scholars performed Snapana Abhishekam at 3 am and tied pavithrams to the goddess and performed Shata Chandi Yagam.