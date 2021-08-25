Andhra Pradesh: Techie’s husband, family members held on charges of abetting suicide

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Suryaraopet police revised the FIR registered in the case of the suspicious death of techie K Usha Rani (26), who was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Sunday night, to sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 498 A (domestic violence) of IPC.

The police also took her husband M Phani Kumar and his family members into custody on Tuesday. Police said Phani and his parents are being questioned as postmortem report is awaited. Usha’s parents alleged that Phani and his parents were offended over Usha earning more than her husband.

They stated that Usha’s husband pressurised her to quit the job. “She recently got an offer from an MNC with an annual package of Rs 11 lakh. Unable to digest it, they tortured Usha and did not send her home too,” alleged Usha’s brother Suryanarayana.

On Sunday evening, Usha was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her residence in Arundelpet. By the time her husband took her to a nearby private hospital, doctors pronounced her brought dead.

“We are collecting phone call data to ascertain what had happened after Usha returned home in Arundelpet,” the police said.

