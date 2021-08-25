Aqua hubs will come up in Penamaluru, Gudivada, Nuzvid, says collector

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In an impetus to aquaculture, the State government is going to establish three aqua hubs at Penamaluru, Gudivada and Nuzvid, which will also take part in exports, in Krishna district, said district collector J Nivas.

In a review meeting at his camp office here on Tuesday, Nivas said permissions were given to 31 centres to market the aqua products. “Over the years, demand for live fish has increased. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the aqua hub facility in September,” he added.

After examining the auto approval licences filed for growing shrimps in fresh waters at Pedana, Nagayalanka, Mandavalli and Musunuru, the collector has directed joint director (fisheries) Lal Ahmed to verify the applications before giving approvals for the applicants.

In return, the joint-director fisheries informed the collector that aquaculture is being practised in 1.60 lakh acres. On the auto-approval of licences, he said the department has received 497 applications of which 211 are being scrutinised.