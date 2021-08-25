Vijayawada industrialist murder: Suspect produced in court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after Vijayawada city police took custody of key suspect Koganti Satyam in the alleged murder of industrialist Karanam Rahul, from Bengaluru airport on Monday, Satyam on Tuesday was produced before the First Additional Metropolitan Magistrate here where the police sought his judicial remand.

Satyam was named accused number two in the FIR and allegedly failed to respond to the notices summoned under section 41 of CrPC to appear before the investigating officers. “He was brought to Vijayawada on prisoners’ transit (PT) warrant after he was apprehended and produced in the Devanapalli court in Bengaluru.

So far, the police have arrested four persons, including the primary accused Korada Vijay Kumar who is said to be the mastermind behind Rahul’s murder over a financial dispute in their company, ZIXIN Cylinders,.Meanwhile, sources close to the investigating team said it will file custody petition of Vijay Kumar and Satyam for further interrogation.