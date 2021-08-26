3,666 to get degrees at two convocations

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vignan’s University is going to conduct its eighth and ninth convocation ceremonies on August 27 and 28. Vice-Chancellor Dr MYS Prasad said that as many as 3,666 students will be awarded degrees on these two days. University Grants Commission chairperson Prof DP Singh will be the chief guest, while Consul General of the Republic of Korea, Chennai, Kwon Young-seup will be guest of honour on the eighth convocation on August 27.

The same day Honorary Doctorate degrees (Honoris Causa) will be conferred to the guests of honour— Student’s Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh founder director Sonam Wangchuk and Ketogenic dietician Veeramachaneni Rama Krishna.

NABARD, Mumbai, chairperson Dr GR Chintala will be the chief guest and Rajya Sabha MP and Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) president Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe will attend the ninth convocation on August 28 as guest of honour. On this day, Honorary Doctorate degrees (Honoris Causa) will be conferred to MP and KIIT and KISS founder chairperson Dr Achyuta Samanta, and Laurus Labs Ltd, Hyderabad founder and CEO Dr Satyanarayana Chava.

Chancellor, Prof K Ramamurthy Naidu, the V-C, Registrar Commodore Dr MS Raghunathan, chairperson Dr Lavu Rathaiah, vice chairperson Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayulu, convocation coordinator D Vijaya Krishna, co-coordinator Dr L Suvarna Raju will attend.