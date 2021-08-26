Orientation programme for freshers at SRM University-AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The virtual inauguration of Freshmen Orientation Programme-2021 of SRM University-AP took place on Wednesday. Vice-Chancellor Prof VS Rao, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof D Narayana Rao and president Dr P Sathyanarayanan welcomed the freshers into the university. The orientation programme will continue till September 7.

In his address, Dr Sathyanarayan asserted SRM University’s latest achievements are in placement, higher studies and entrepreneurship. Unlike many other universities, which concentrates on producing job-seeking graduates, SRM University-AP prefers to deliver job providers. Thus, this university gives great emphasis on Entrepreneurial and Innovative activities.

“The SRM University-AP is unique in many ways, and that is one of the reasons that attract meritorious students. The university also offers scholarships to brilliant students. The university gives equal importance to placement, higher studies and entrepreneurship to helps the students in realising their dreams and potential,’’ he averred.

Prof VS Rao emphasised on the transition from the school to the university system. The world is going to change, the students will be experiencing many things for the first time—be it hostel living or continual internal evaluation instead of annual exams. He explained the importance of a multidisciplinary approach in education and research. Following the recommendation of National Education Policy-2020, (NEP) SRM University-AP stresses on interdisciplinary learning. Time management is another critical factor that is going to affect the students.

“One of the distinctive features is that the students can design their future at the university. From the choice of courses to the choice of careers, the SRM University-AP provides support at every level to the students,’’ he said. During the orientation programme, personalities from different spheres will inspire and motivate the students. Beyond the motivational lectures, the university will organise sessions on yoga and meditation in collaboration with Heartfulness Institute to provide holistic development to the students.