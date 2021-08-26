STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Orientation programme for freshers at SRM University-AP

The virtual inauguration of Freshmen Orientation Programme-2021 of SRM University-AP took place on Wednesday.

Published: 26th August 2021 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

graduation, degree

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The virtual inauguration of Freshmen Orientation Programme-2021 of SRM University-AP took place on Wednesday. Vice-Chancellor Prof VS Rao, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof D Narayana Rao and president Dr P Sathyanarayanan welcomed the freshers into the university. The orientation programme will continue till September 7. 

In his address, Dr Sathyanarayan asserted SRM University’s latest achievements are in placement, higher studies and entrepreneurship. Unlike many other universities, which concentrates on producing job-seeking graduates, SRM University-AP prefers to deliver job providers. Thus, this university gives great emphasis on Entrepreneurial and Innovative activities. 

“The SRM University-AP is unique in many ways, and that is one of the reasons that attract meritorious students. The university also offers scholarships to brilliant students. The university gives equal importance to placement, higher studies and entrepreneurship to helps the students in realising their dreams and potential,’’ he averred.

Prof VS Rao emphasised on the transition from the school to the university system. The world is going to change, the students will be experiencing many things for the first time—be it hostel living or continual internal evaluation instead of annual exams. He explained the importance of a multidisciplinary approach in education and research. Following the recommendation of National Education Policy-2020, (NEP) SRM University-AP stresses on interdisciplinary learning. Time management is another critical factor that is going to affect the students. 

“One of the distinctive features is that the students can design their future at the university. From the choice of courses to the choice of careers, the SRM University-AP provides support at every level to the students,’’ he said. During the orientation programme, personalities from different spheres will inspire and motivate the students. Beyond the motivational lectures, the university will organise sessions on yoga and meditation in collaboration with Heartfulness Institute to provide holistic development to the students.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SRM University
India Matters
Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS 
New sublineage of Delta variant first found in Israel reported in several states in India 
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
National panel recommends mandatory oxygen plants for hospitals with 50 beds
Representational Image. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
CoWIN: From vaccine certificate on WhatsApp to merging phone numbers & editing errors, things to know
Thejaswi Abhilash
Doodling records: 10-year-old Kerala girl enters India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra (L) and Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | Nothing wrong in what Arshad did by taking my javelin to prepare:Neeraj 
Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, wait to board a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday | ap
'Not trained to respect you': Taliban asks Afghan women to work from home
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp