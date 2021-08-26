Malla Vijaya Prasad appointed APEWDC chief

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Malla Vijaya Prasad assumed charge as the Andhra Pradesh Education & Welfare Development Corporation chairpersonon Wednesday. The managing director, CE and other officials accorded a warm welcome to Vijaya Prasad on his arrival at the corporation office at Vaddeswaram.

A traditional puja was performed on the occasion. Prasad later briefly interacted with the managing director and other officials and was briefed of the activities of the APEWDC by the managing director.

The chairperson assured that he would work for the progress of the corporation and sought cooperation of all the staff to achieve the goals set by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, especially in providing better infrastructure and environment at the government schools.

