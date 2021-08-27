One held in Rs 2.7 cr fake challan scam in Krishna

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district police on Thursday unearthed a fake registration scam at Mandavalli sub-registrar office and arrested one person in this regard. Addressing mediapersons, SP Siddharth Kaushal said the accused was identified as M Ram Dheeraj. He created 652 fake registration documents and caused a loss of Rs 2.47 crore to the State exchequer, he said.

On August 19, Mandavalli joint sub-registrar KNV Subramanyam approached the police after carrying out a surprise inspection in the wake of the fake registration scam unearthed at Kadapa sub-registrar office.

During the inspection, he noticed the accused and his father M Balaji had to pay Rs 2,68,04,93 as challan for 568 registrations, but the duo instead paid Rs 15,92,158, thereby causing a loss of Rs 2,52,12,785 to the government, Subramanyam said.

The SP explained the sub-registrar in his complaint mentioned that Dheeraj and his father have purchased non-judicial stamps for seven challans and paid Rs 1,981 as against Rs 1,55,800 causing a loss of Rs 1,53,819 to the government.

A case has been booked at Mandavalli police station against the accused under various sections of the IPC, he said. Kaushal also directed Gudivada DSP Satyanandam to conduct a detailed probe in the matter.

“During investigation, we came to know that the accused got stamp vender license in 2013 and his father earlier worked as document writer outside Mandavalli sub-registrar office,” Kaushal said.

In 2018, when the government introduced CFMS AP State Portal, the accused cheated the people who approached his father for registration by asking them to transfer him challan fee, which can be paid online instead of going to a bank. Initially, the accused had paid the stamp duty challan fee through his bank account. Later, he created a challan offline and merged both the challans using a particular software.

Upon receiving the information, the police took the accused into custody and sent him into judicial remand. Praising the efforts of the personnel for nabbing the accused, the SP directed the police to intensify vigil at the registrar office to prevent recurrence of such incidents.