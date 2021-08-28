Disha police arrest four for hand in techie’s death

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a latest development related to suspicious death of techie K Usha Rani (26) on Sunday night, Disha police took custody of her husband and three family members on Friday. The Disha police arrested husband Avala Sai Phanindra (25), Avala Trinatha Lakshmikumari (57), Avala Madhubabu (38) and Avala Sai Rajyalakshmi (32).

Based on the allegations levelled against the family members, Suryaraopet police revised the sections in the FIR against the suspects to Sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 498 A (domestic violence) and shifted the case to Disha police station. “The four accused were produced in the family court, which gave sent them to judicial remand till September 9,” the Disha police said.

The deceased’s parents have alleged that Phani and his parents were not happy that their daughter earned more than her husband. They alleged that Phani even pressurised her to quit her job. On Sunday evening around 7 pm, Usha was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her residence in Arundelpet, two hours after she visited her mother’s house on Raksha Bandhan. By the time her husband Phani took her to a nearby private hospital, the doctors pronounced her dead.

In a similar case, Patamata police arrested three persons for alleged dowry harassment leading Divya to attempt suicide along with their children in Patamata PS limits. The three accused were identified as S Sujatha (mother-in-law), S Srinivas Rao (brother-in-law) and his wife S Nagamaleswari. A case under Section 498A of IPC (dowry harassment) was booked by the Patamata police.