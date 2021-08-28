Vijayawada businessman murder: Seven people arrested, role of six more suspected

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada police have arrested seven persons, including city-based financier Korada Vijay Kumar and industrialist Koganti Satyam, for the murder of businessman Karanam Rahul (30) on August 18 night.

Addressing mediapersons here on Friday, Commissioner of Police B Sreenivasulu said that Satyam was produced in the court three days ago, while six others were produced in the First Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Court and sent to judicial remand for two weeks.

The arrested were identified as Korada Vijay Kumar (A1), Koganti Satyam (A2), Sri Krishna mess owner Kilari Anatha Satyanaraya (A6 and friend of Vijay Kumar), collection agent in Korada Chit Funds Shaik Mohammad Jani (A8), Vijay Kumar’s car driver Katarapu Koteswara Rao alias Koti (A10), another driver Katarapu Gandhi Babu alias Gandhi (A11) and SVS Tours and Travels employee Nalluri Ravi Kanth (A12) and relative of Chagarla Gayatri. Role of another six—Chagarla Gayathri (A3), Srinath alias Seethayya (A4), Baburao (A5), Rajababu (A7), Ramesh (A9) and Jagadish (A13)—in the murder was also found. They will be arrested in a couple of days, CP Sreenivasulu told TNIE.

The deceased, a resident of Tadigadapa, was the managing director of Zixin Cylinders Private Limited (ZCPL) located at Cheruvu Madhavaram of G Kondur mandal in the district. “Rahul belonged to Ongole and completed his Masters in Canada. In 2015, he set up the Zixin cylinder manufacturing unit along with others, including Korada Vijay Kumar. Vijay owned 30 per cent share in the company. Recently, Rahul had laid the foundation stone for another unit in MC Palle of Punganur. When Vijay lost his money in 2019 general elections and asked Rahul to settle his share, he allegedly disregarded his requests,” Sreenivasulu explained.

“Vexed with Rahul’s behavior, Vijay met Satyam for a settlement. Taking advantage of the situation, Satyam hatched a plan to grab the company. Discussions were held between both parties, which failed. On August 18 evening, Rahul was called for a meeting at Satyam’s place at Durga Kalamandir. When Rahul refused to accept their demands, they (Koganti’s close aides) attacked him and forced him to sign some documents purportedly related to the company’s share and business agreements. Later, Korada’s drivers and henchmen took Rahul back to his car and strangled him to death with a mobile charger wire,” the Commissioner of Police said.

He said that Rahul cheated Chagarla Gayathri (relative of Vijay Kumar) of Rs 6 crore promising her daughter a medical seat in Delhi AIIMS. “He also cheated Sreenath alias Seetayya (Vijay Kumar’s relative). He took Rs 10 lakh from him promising him a logistics contract. As Rahul failed to fulfill his promises given to them and refused to pay his share to Vijay Kumar, all the three and Satyam planned and killed him,” he said.