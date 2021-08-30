STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Barbers, tailors set to get aid

Under the scheme, Rs 10,000 is provided to each beneficiary so that they can procure the implements of their trade without facing any financial burden.

Published: 30th August 2021 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2021 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Elaborate arrangements are being made for the release of financial benefits under the second edition of ‘Jagananna Chedhodu’ in October. Nayee Brahmins (barbers), Rajakas (washermen) and Darjis (tailors) will stand to benefit from the scheme. 

Under the scheme, Rs 10,000 is provided to each beneficiary so that they can procure the implements of their trade without facing any financial burden. Launching the programme in June last year, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that they treat backward classes as backbone classes of the state and are committed to ensure the upliftment of people from these sections by lending a helping hand. 

In the first edition of the programme, Rs 247.04 crore was provided to 2,47,040 beneficiaries including 82,347 washermen, 38,767 barbers and 1,25,926 tailors. Exercise for identifying and registering beneficiaries for the second edition of the scheme has commenced and the list of beneficiaries will be displayed at the respective village and ward secretariats.

Bharat Biotech unit with 1 crore monthly capacity releases first vax batch

