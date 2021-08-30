Barbers, tailors set to get aid

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Elaborate arrangements are being made for the release of financial benefits under the second edition of ‘Jagananna Chedhodu’ in October. Nayee Brahmins (barbers), Rajakas (washermen) and Darjis (tailors) will stand to benefit from the scheme.

Under the scheme, Rs 10,000 is provided to each beneficiary so that they can procure the implements of their trade without facing any financial burden. Launching the programme in June last year, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that they treat backward classes as backbone classes of the state and are committed to ensure the upliftment of people from these sections by lending a helping hand.

In the first edition of the programme, Rs 247.04 crore was provided to 2,47,040 beneficiaries including 82,347 washermen, 38,767 barbers and 1,25,926 tailors. Exercise for identifying and registering beneficiaries for the second edition of the scheme has commenced and the list of beneficiaries will be displayed at the respective village and ward secretariats.