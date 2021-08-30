Sakhinetipalle SI ends life in Vizianagaram

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: A 25-year-old woman SI has allegedly ended her life at Police Training College in Vizianagaram on Sunday. She was identified as K Bhavani, who was worked in Sakhinetipalle police station in the East Godavari district.According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Deepika M Patil, Bhavani had come to Vizianagaram for in-service training five days ago.

She completed her training and was to report at Sakhinetipalli on Saturday. However, Bhavani stayed back as she wanted to visit Simhachalam temple in Vizag.When one of t he college staff went to her room, they saw that she was preparing to take the extreme step. DSP Anil Kumar rushed to the training college along with others to dissuade the SI from committing suicide. By the time they reached the college, she was dead. The police shifted the body to the district hospital for post-mortem. The police have booked a case.

Suicide helpline

OneLife: 78930 78930, Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO:

040-66202000