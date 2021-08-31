VMC rescues 8 destitutes, shifts them to old-age home 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: VMC has rescued eight destitutes and shifted them to an old age home at Rajiv Nagar, commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh said. He said that a special drive was conducted by sanitary supervisors and inspectors in One Town to shift the destitutes lying under flyovers.

The civic staff rescued eight destitutes and shifted them to the old age home after conducting Covid-19, HIV and medical tests. “At present, 14 members are being given shelter, including the eight rescued on Monday. We are appealing to the residents to inform the VMC by dialling mobile No. 98665-14199 if they find any homeless persons on the roadside so they could be shifted to the old age home,” Venkatesh said.