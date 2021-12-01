STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lorry owners demand reduction of Green Tax on old vehicles

In neighbouring states like Telangana and Karnataka, governments have given a tax exemption to freight vehicles from the last two quarters.

Published: 01st December 2021 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2021 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Lorry Owners Association (APLOA) has written to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy urging him to reduce the proposed Green Tax and tax levied on diesel for the lorries in the State. In a press release issued here on Tuesday, association general secretary YV Eswara Rao said the transport sector is already reeling due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He added that several owners were not in a position to pay monthly installments and interests to the banks and finance companies as well as salaries to their staff. 

Recently, the State Government amended Taxation Act, 1963 to increase Green Tax for all vehicles barring motorcycles and auto rickshaws. As per the amendment, owners of the transport vehicles will now have to pay half of the quarterly tax per annum for vehicles that are 7 to 10 years old, one quarter tax for 10 to 12 year old vehicles and two quarterly taxes for those over 12 years old. 

At present, Green Tax is `200 per annum for non-transport vehicles. Eswara Rao observed that with the State government passing a Bill to amend the Taxation Act, it will become a herculean task for the transport sector, where already many truck owners have stopped their operations following the scenario. 

In neighbouring states like Telangana and Karnataka, governments have given a tax exemption to freight vehicles from the last two quarters. But, the Andhra Pradesh government has not given any tax exemption for freight vehicles, Rao rued. He further pointed out that as fuel prices in the State are among the highest in the country, several truck operators are refilling at the State borders thereby causing a severe loss to the State’s revenue.

Amendment to Andhra Pradesh Taxation Act, 1963

TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Lorry Owners Association APLOA Green Tax
