Grand Master Prakash Rao honoured with Rudrama Sena Ratna Award

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: City-based Grand Master and YMK Academy, National President Galla Prakash Rao was honoured with the Rudrama Sena Ratna Award by Rudrama Devi Self-Defence Sports and Cultural Foundation at a programme held at Ravindra Bharathi Auditorium in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Veteran actor and senior Karate master Suman Talwar presented the award to Prakash Rao for his services to Kung-Fu and Karate.

Speaking on the occasion, Suman said for the past four decades, Prakash Rao has trained several students and masters with his techniques. He further called on the students to draw inspiration from the Grand Master and harness their skills in Kung-Fu and Karate.