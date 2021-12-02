STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Grand Master Prakash Rao honoured with Rudrama Sena Ratna Award

Veteran actor and senior Karate master Suman Talwar presented the award to Prakash Rao for his services to Kung-Fu and Karate. 

Published: 02nd December 2021 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2021 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Grand Master Galla Prakasa Rao receiving the Rudrama Sena Ratna Award in Hyderabad | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  City-based Grand Master and YMK Academy, National President Galla Prakash Rao was honoured with the Rudrama Sena Ratna Award by Rudrama Devi Self-Defence Sports and Cultural Foundation at a programme held at Ravindra Bharathi Auditorium in Hyderabad on Tuesday. 

Veteran actor and senior Karate master Suman Talwar presented the award to Prakash Rao for his services to Kung-Fu and Karate. 

Speaking on the occasion, Suman said for the past four decades, Prakash Rao has trained several students and masters with his techniques. He further called on the students to draw inspiration from the Grand Master and harness their skills in Kung-Fu and Karate.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YMK Academy Galla Prakash Rao Grand Master
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Not fully vaccinated? No entry at malls, parks in Bengaluru
American company to invest Rs 31,000 crore in Chennai firm
(Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
Omicron scare: 21 Russia returnees go untested in Kerala
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Brave Kerala teen catches harasser, hands him over to police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp