Kanthi Rana Tata appointed as city police commissioner

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: IPS officer from 2004-batch, Kanthi Rana Tata has been appointed as the new police commissioner of Vijayawada city.

The State government on Wednesday appointed Anantapur range Deputy Inspector of General (DIG) Kanthi Rana Tata, a native of Prakasam district, as Vijayawada commissioner of police in the existing vacancy.

Chief secretary Dr Sameer Sharma issued the orders. The position which fell vacant after B Sreenivasulu retired from services on attaining the age of superannuation on Tuesday.

Track Record

ASP Narsipatnam

OSD Warangal

OSD Khammam

SP, Khammam

SP, Chittoor

DCP Madhapur

SP CID

DCP(traffic) Vijayawada

DCP 1& 2 (L&O), Joint CP Vijayawada

DIG Anantapur