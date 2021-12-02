STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Kanthi Rana Tata appointed as city police commissioner

IPS officer from 2004-batch, Kanthi Rana Tata has been appointed as the new police commissioner of Vijayawada city.

Published: 02nd December 2021 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2021 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  IPS officer from 2004-batch, Kanthi Rana Tata has been appointed as the new police commissioner of Vijayawada city.

The State government on Wednesday appointed Anantapur range Deputy Inspector of General (DIG) Kanthi Rana Tata, a native of Prakasam district, as Vijayawada commissioner of police in the existing vacancy. 

Chief secretary Dr Sameer Sharma issued the orders. The position which fell vacant after B Sreenivasulu retired from services on attaining the age of superannuation on Tuesday. 

Track Record
ASP Narsipatnam
OSD Warangal
OSD Khammam 
SP, Khammam
SP, Chittoor
DCP Madhapur
SP CID
DCP(traffic) Vijayawada
DCP 1& 2 (L&O), Joint CP Vijayawada
DIG Anantapur

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kanthi Rana Tata police commissioner of Vijayawada
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Not fully vaccinated? No entry at malls, parks in Bengaluru
American company to invest Rs 31,000 crore in Chennai firm
(Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
Omicron scare: 21 Russia returnees go untested in Kerala
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Brave Kerala teen catches harasser, hands him over to police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp