Five-member gang attempts burglary in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The video of a five-member chaddi gang entering into an apartment in the early hours of Thursday has gone viral on social media platforms. Ibrahimpatnam circle inspector K Sridhar Kumar said the incident happened around 2:16 am on Thursday in an apartment at Guntupalli near Vijayawada.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a five-member gang entered the apartment with weapons in their hands to commit a burglary. However, when the flat owner switched on the lights of his flat, the gang fled the spot.

“We are investigating the matter from all possible angles to trace the identity of the gang with the support of Central Crime Station (CCS) police. No property loss has been reported. A case has been registered under Section 511 of IPC (punishment for attempting to commit offences) and further investigation is on”, the CI said.