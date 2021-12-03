STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Five-member gang attempts burglary in Vijayawada

Preliminary investigation revealed that a five-member gang entered the apartment with weapons in their hands to commit a burglary. 

Published: 03rd December 2021 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2021 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Robbery, burglary

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The video of a five-member chaddi gang entering into an apartment in the early hours of Thursday has gone viral on social media platforms. Ibrahimpatnam circle inspector K Sridhar Kumar said the incident happened around 2:16 am on Thursday in an apartment at Guntupalli near Vijayawada. 

Preliminary investigation revealed that a five-member gang entered the apartment with weapons in their hands to commit a burglary. However, when the flat owner switched on the lights of his flat, the gang fled the spot. 

“We are investigating the matter from all possible angles to trace the identity of the gang with the support of Central Crime Station (CCS) police. No property loss has been reported. A case has been registered under Section 511 of IPC (punishment for attempting to commit offences) and further investigation is on”, the CI said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayawada Burglar gang Vijayawada police
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp