Fitting tribute to Carnatic vocalist Parupalli Ramakrishnaiah Panthulu on birth anniversary

There could not have been a better tribute to the legendary vocalist, among whose disciples are the great Balamurali Krishna and violin vidvan Padma Shri Annavarapu Ramaswamy.

Published: 05th December 2021 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2021 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Young artistes perform at the 139th birth anniversary of Parupalli Ramakrishnaiah Panthulu in Vijayawada

Young artistes perform at the 139th birth anniversary of Parupalli Ramakrishnaiah Panthulu in Vijayawada (Photo | EPS, Prasant Madugula)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: It was an elevating spiritual evening at Sri Sringeri Saradha Peeta Paripalitha Sri Sivarama Sadhanam (Ramakoti) here on Saturday as young artistes presented a mesmerising Carnatic music performance to mark the 139th birth anniversary of Carnatic vocalist Gayaka Sarvabhouma Bharathi Teerthopadhyaya Sri Parupalli Ramakrishnaiah Panthulu. 

There could not have been a better tribute to the legendary vocalist, among whose disciples are the great Balamurali Krishna and violin vidvan Padma Shri Annavarapu Ramaswamy.  The three-day programme is being organised by Vijayawada-based Gayaka Sarvabhouma Sangeetha Parishad. 

The show began with a performance by Ramakrishnayya Panthulu’s brother Nata Shikamani Parupalli Subba Rao’s great-grandsons Parupalli Ibhanan (mandolin), Parupalli Vibhavan (flute) and Vadlamani Rama Kumar Sathwik (violin). They were accompanied by K Aravind on mridangam.  The young artistes, aged below 15, performed keerthanas Hamsadhavani Varnam, Maha Ganapathi (Nata Raga), Saraswati Namasthubyam (Saraswati Ragam), and Manavi Alakimparadhate (Nalina Kanthi Raga).   

This was followed by a vocal recital by Parupalli Subba Rao’s great-granddaughter Vadlamani Sri Vidya along with Ambatipudi Kamakshi (on violin), Parupalli Subbarayya Phalgun (mridangam) and M Hari Babu (gattam). They started with the famous keerthanas Nayaki Varnam, Abhimanamennadu (Begada), Parvathi ninu ne (Kalgada), Diwakara Tanujam (Yadukula Kambhoji), Koti Nadulu (Todi), Atu Karadani  (Manoranjani), Satileni Guruguha Murthe (Poorvikalyani) and Aakative Lala (Misra Jog Kapi Thillana).  

Sri Vidya’s ganam turned the stage into a temple within the temple (venue) as the keertans filled the atmosphere with devotional fervour.  Sri Vidya was initially trained by her mother Sujana (an A-grade AIR veena artiste). Currently, she is learning from a renowned teacher and performer Kalaimamani Neyveli R Santhanagopalan and Vidushi Sriranjani Santhanagopalan.  

Speaking on the occasion, Annapurna said her father Lanka Venkateswarlu was one of the students of Ramakrishnaiah Pantulu. She appreciated the efforts of the parishad in organising the celebration. 

