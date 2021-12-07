STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cheddi gang tries to burgle MLA’s residence 

Police express shock as the gang attempts robbery in VIP zone near Chief Minister’s residence in Tadepalli 

Published: 07th December 2021 10:04 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The notorious Cheddi gang members broke into the residences of former Chirala MLA Amanchi Krishna Mohan, and Tanuku legislator Karumuri Nageswara Rao at Rainbow Villas in Navodaya Colony near here. The area near CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s residence in Tadepalli, is treated as a VIP zone. 

However, no loss of property was reported as the gang could not find any valuables other than furniture. 

The incident occurred on the night of December 3 around 2 am where the gang of five gained access into Rainbow Villas through the adjacent fields. It came to light on Monday after the management of the villas lodged a complaint with the Tadepalli police. 

The gang attempted to rob a house in an apartment in Guntupalli village under Ibrahimpatnam police station limits on the night of December 2, a day before committing the crime in Rainbow Villas.

Preliminary investigation by Tadepalli police revealed that the accused used a plastic drum to climb the fencing of the villas from the adjacent banana orchards and broke into the residences of Amanchi Krishna Mohan, Karumuri Nageswara Rao and Venkat Reddy by breaking the doors with iron rods. “Since all the three houses they tried to loot are being used as camp offices by the respective owners, the Cheddi gang members could not find valuables such as gold and cash.

After the watchman raised an alarm, the gang members fled the scene. In the CCTV camera footage, the accused were seen wearing shorts and had covered their faces. We have formed teams and are looking for the accused. Meanwhile, a team is examining the CCTV camera clippings to identify the movements of the gang,” Tadepalli police said. 

The gang members have earlier committed similar crimes in two places in Vijayawada - Kabela and Guntupalli village- a week ago. Following the incidents, Vijayawada police formed a special task force to nab the accused.

The police further expressed shock on how they entered into a high security area with police patrolling round the clock. In this regard, Tadepalli police have urged residents to inform police about new or suspicious persons, if any in their locality. 

“Clues team and forensic experts reached the spot and collected finger prints and other important clues from the scene of offense. Sniffer dogs were pressed to trace the movements of the gang members. A case has been registered and police are investigating it,” Tadepalli police added.

