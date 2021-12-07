Woman injured in road mishap dies in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A woman who was critically injured in a road accident near Chinna Avutapalli under Gannavaram police station limits on December 2, died while undergoing treatment at the Vijayawada GGH on Sunday.

The deceased girl was identified as Shaik Sameena. Her body has been sent to the GGH for postmortem and investigation is on, said the police.

Gannavaram police said, the accident happened last Thursday, when Sameena along with her friend Seva Chandrakanth (25) was returning to Vijayawada from Jangareddygudem after attending a friends’ birthday celebrations.

When they reached Chinna Avutapalli village, they hit a pedestrian Dara Venkata Rathnam while crossing the road. Chandrakanth and Venkata Rathnam died on the spot and Sameena was admitted to the Pinnamaneni Hospital and later referred to Vijayawada GGH. “Sameena hailed from Nellore city and was reportedly preparing for competitive examinations in Vijayawada city,” said the police.