STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

'Missing' kids traced, reunited with parents in Vijayawada

While three children were in the fifth grade at MTMC Upper Primary School in New Bank Colony of Mangalagiri town, one was studying in a private school in the same locality.

Published: 08th December 2021 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2021 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Police

A missing complaint was lodged with the Mangalagiri police, who initiated a manhunt. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The four children, who went missing from their school on Monday evening, were traced and reunited with their parents on Tuesday. The four students, identified as Manukonda Santosh, Eede Venkatesh Goud, K Venkatesh alias Cherry and K Prabhudeva, were less than 10 years old.

While three children were in the fifth grade at MTMC Upper Primary School in New Bank Colony of Mangalagiri town, one was studying in a private school in the same locality.

On Monday morning, the four kids came to school as usual and reportedly left after a few minutes without taking permission from school authorities concerned. 

Their class teacher complained to the headmaster, who instructed the kids to bring their parents on Tuesday. Fearing that their parents would punish them for leaving school without intimation, they left to their relatives’ house in Chirala. They left their school bags in the school before leaving.

The entire incident came to light when the school staff informed the students’ parents that their bags were still in the school and asked to collect them. Worried parents rushed to the school only to find that the children were missing. Immediately, a missing complaint was lodged with the Mangalagiri police, who initiated a manhunt. 

The kids sold a mobile phone and with that money, they went to their relatives’ home in Chirala. After the news reports aired on various TV channels, a man informed the police about the kids, who rescued them. “Several teams were formed to trace the missing kids immediately after receiving a complaint. The kids were brought safely and reunited with parents after counselling,” Mangalagiri sub-inspector Narayana said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayawada Police Missing Students in Vijayawada
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Omicron variant 'almost certainly' not more severe than Delta: US health expert Anthony Fauci 
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Will this chewing gum really alleviate the spread of COVID-19?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Tribal labourer finds diamond worth Rs 60 lakh in famous Panna mines in MP
Shivaraj Hugar being honoured during the drama. (Photo | Nagaraj Hadagali)
Karnataka: Koppal villagers help musician raise money for daughter's wedding by holding play

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp