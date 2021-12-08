STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Railway Hospital in Vijayawada bags award for energy conservation

The Divisional Railway Hospital in Vijayawada won the first prize in Hospitals Sector while Electric Traction Training Centre in Vijayawada got the second prize. 

These awards have been declared for the energy conservation measures adopted during the year 2021. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The South Central Railway (SCR) has achieved four National Energy Conservation Awards as announced by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, Ministry of Power. These awards have been declared for the energy conservation measures adopted during the year 2021. 

SCR spokesperson Ch Rakesh informed that the National Energy Conservation Awards are  announced every year to recognise the efforts of various industrial units/establishments/organisations that have shown exemplary performance in conservation of natural energy and effective utilisation of available energy. 
