Kanthi Rana Tata takes charge as Vijayawada Police Commissioner, assures special care for weaker sections

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Anantapur range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Kanthi Rana Tata took charge as Vijayawada City Commissioner of Police (CP) from in-charge CP Pala Raju here at the City Police Office on Wednesday. He received an honour of salute from the Armed Reserve Police before he took charge as commissioner. He later conducted a meeting with all DCPs, ACPs and station house officers on the prevailing conditions in the city.

Addressing the media, commissioner Rana explained his priorities and said special care will be taken on weaker sections of the society. He further assured better delivery in terms of policing and new initiatives will be brought to ensure justice to all sections of the society. “I know the city well and the early working experience in as DCP for Traffic and as joint police commissioner in Law and Order will help me create an impact and curb crimes in Vijayawada city. Stringent action will be taken against anti-social elements like blade batches, ganja peddlers and other illegal activities,” he said.

Stressing on the need to increase capacity resources to ensure quick and reliable services for the public, he assured that more initiatives in this regard will be implemented creating trust on police. “Only with the help of technology and better capacities, we can create an impact and gain the public’s trust on the police department. Focus will be on increasing capacity building and women safety. Police patrolling will be increased in sensitive areas during night hours. The city police will be tough on criminals and friendly with the public,” Rana said.

He further urged people to extend their cooperation in reducing crimes and to help them serve better. “A deep study on the city traffic will be carried out very soon to change the traffic patterns so as to reduce vehicle congestions. Similarly, taking action in bodily offenses and recovery in the property offences will be our top priority,” he explained. Later, Rana visited Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri where temple authorities welcomed him with all temple honours.