Man’s kin protest at Vijayawada GGH mortuary after he dies in custody

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Family members of Mamidibathula Bhanuchandar (40), who died under suspicious circumstances while in custody, staged a protest in front of Vijayawada GGH mortuary on Wednesday alleging that rude behaviour of police resulted in his death. They demanded action against the responsible officers.

Bhanuchandar died on Tuesday while he was being rushed to the Vijayawada GGH from Nuzvid sub-jail after he reportedly complained of severe stomach pain.

Police arrested Rao on December 5 as he was reportedly caught carrying non-duty paid liquor (NDPL) bottles. Police filed a case against him under the Excise Act and relevant sections of IPC. He was produced in the court after which the judge sent him to judicial remand for two weeks. On Monday night, when his health condition worsened, he was referred to Vijayawada GGH. “While shifting him to Vijayawada GGH, he breathed his last,” the jail officials said.

When TNIE contacted Nuzvid DSP B Srinivasulu, he rebutted the allegations made by Rao’s kin and reiterated that he died of illness. “During the course of investigation and producing him in the court, Rao did not disclose his medical history. He was a diabetic and has to take insulin twice a day. There were no injuries on Rao’s body,” the DSP said.