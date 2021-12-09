Vijayawada: Durga temple all set for Bhavani Deeksha

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) trust board chairman Paila Sominaidu said the temple authorities are making elaborate arrangements for the annual Bhavani Deeksha relinquishment process, which is going to be held from December 25 to 29. Addressing mediapersons at Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam on Wednesday, he said the Bhavani devotees will be allowed for darshan from 8 am after performing rituals on the first day of the relinquishment process.

He said more than five lakh devotees are expected to visit the temple during the five-day ritual. “Four Homa Gundams and 50 points for relinquishment in various places on the temple premises will be set up to reduce the devotee rush,” said the chairman.

He requested Bhavani devotees to observe social distancing and other Covid protocols. Temple executive officer (EO) Darbamulla Bramarambha and other board members were present.