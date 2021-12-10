Vijayawada: Chaddi gang has free run, targets bizman’s home

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A five-member Chaddi gang was caught on CCTV camera at Vasanth Nagar Colony in Poranki near Vijayawada early Tuesday morning. However, the incident came to light on Thursday, after a 54 seconds video of the gang coming out of a house in Vasanth Nagar Colony went viral on social media.

Police said, the gang stole 3.5 kgs silver, 2.5 sovereign gold and Rs 10,000 cash from a businessman’s house. Penamaluru circle inspector M Satyanarayana said the incident took place when the businessman and his family members were out of town.

Later in the evening, the businessman filed a complaint. “We are investigating the case from all possible angles. Ten special teams have been constituted by City Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata to identify the burglars and prevent recurrence of such incidents. A case has been registered under Sections 457 (Lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offense punishable with imprisonment) and 380 (Theft in dwelling house),’’ the CI said.

Meanwhile, the CP along with East Zone DCP Harshavaradhan Raju and West Zone DCP Babu Rao conducted a ground-level inspection at an apartment in Guntupalli, a house near CVR flyover and another house at Vasanth Nagar Colony in Poranki, where Chaddi gang’s presence has been noticed in the CCTV cameras.

No need to panic: Mallika Garg

Prakasam: SP Mallika Garg urged the public not to believe rumours of Chaddi Gang’s activities in the district. For the last two days, fake news was being circulated claiming that the Chaddi gang burgled a few houses and killed people in Kandukuru limits. “The police department has increase surveillance at night. Moreover, there is no Chaddi Gang movement. I appeal to people to not panic,” Garg said.

‘Gang from Gujarat’

As per sources, a combined operation by Krishna & Guntur district police revealed that the members of the Chaddi gang were natives of Dahod in Gujarat. The AP police have reportedly contacted the police department in Gujarat and sought their support for the investigation